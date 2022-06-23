Charges Reportedly Dismissed Against Alabama Football Star

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

In May, Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana. He was also booked for speeding and not having insurance.

Well, according to Mike Rodak of AL.com, Ricks' marijuana charge has been dismissed.

A court in Mississippi dismissed Ricks' marijuana charge this Thursday. His attorney revealed that his client pled guilty to the speeding ticket though.

Ricks started his career at LSU. He was a starter as a true freshman, recording 20 total tackles, five passes defended and four interceptions.

In December of 2021, Ricks announced that he's transferring to Alabama.

"I can’t wait to be coached by him, compete for a National Championship and stay in the SEC and test myself against the best of the best," Ricks said, via 247Sports.

Now that Ricks' off-field troubles have been taken care of, he can focus on this upcoming season with the Crimson Tide.