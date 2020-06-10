NFL Analyst Calls Jarrett Stidham ‘More Talented’ Than Tua Tagovailoa

It’s that time of the NFL offseason where bold takes are spreading like wildfire. Earlier this week, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms unleashed an interesting take regarding Jarrett Stidham and Tua Tagovailoa.

Simms has plenty of experience under center, so his opinion on quarterbacks is certainly of value. On the other hand, he does go against the grain from time on time.

During an appearance on WEEI Radio, Simms talked about ranking Stidham inside his top 40 quarterbacks for the 2020 season. Interestingly enough, the list didn’t include Tagovailoa.

When asked why he made the decision to include Stidham but not Tagovailoa, Simms said it had to do with Stidham being the “more talented’ quarterback. That’s right, he has more faith in the Auburn product than the Alabama southpaw.

Here’s what Simms had to say, via WEEI 93.7 FM:

“(Stidham is) more talented than Tua,” Simms said. “(Tua) is a creation of Alabama. You don’t think Jarrett Stidham, or like Justin Herbert would have set the world on fire if they got to play with four, first-round receivers and two, first-round tackles?”

A strong argument can be made that Tagovailoa had much more help at the collegiate level than Stidham. However, the production he put up in his two years as a starter was simply incredible.

Stidham might end up having a better pro career than Tagovailoa. After all, he has the luxury of playing under the greatest coach of this generation in Bill Belichick.

The more logical argument – right now – as to who is more talented can be made for Tagovailoa. His numbers speak for themselves, he was the No. 5 overall pick for a reason and his ceiling is likely higher.

Who do you think is more talented: Jarrett Stidham or Tua Tagovailoa?