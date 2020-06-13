Former Alabama, Wisconsin LB Has New Transfer Destination

Christian Bell began his college football career at Alabama, and spent most of his time at Wisconsin. He’ll suit up for a third school to finish things out.

Bell was a three-star player out of Hoover, Ala. in the 2015 recruiting class, per 247Sports. As the No. 407 player in the country, he committed to Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, but wound up enrolling and grayshirting his first year.

Before playing with the Crimson Tide the following year, he elected to transfer to Wisconsin. There, he took a redshirt, and then played as a reserve linebacker through the 2019 season. He finished with 24 appearances, recording eight tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

Bell was set to transfer to Illinois, but wound up decommitting from the Big Ten program. Instead, he is heading to the Sun Belt, and will finish up at South Alabama. He should be able to find a significant role with the Jaguars.

Former Alabama, Wisconsin LB Christian Bell joins South Alabama team as grad transfer https://t.co/BkHIpBnDto — AL.com sports (@aldotcomSports) June 11, 2020

Head coach Steve Campbell is excited to have him. From AL.com:

“We’re excited to have him on board,” Campbell said. “He can come in and definitely give us some help rushing the quarterback. He’s a guy that’s played in the Big Ten and made some plays against good competition. He’ll give us some experience on that side of the football. He’s a big pick-up for us.”

Hopefully Christian Bell thrives in this final stop with the Jaguars. They are set to open the season on Sept. 5 against Southern Miss.

