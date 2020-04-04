City Of Tuscaloosa Trolls LSU Fans With New Sign

The past few weeks have been extremely tough for everyone in the United States, as health concerns have forced thousands of people to practice social distancing. In order to get that message across to Alabama citizens, the city of Tuscaloosa put up a few incredible signs.

It’s not a secret that people in Alabama aren’t so fond of those in Louisiana. One of the greatest rivalries in sports is between Alabama and LSU.

Somehow, the city of Tuscaloosa mastered the art of trolling while also promoting public safety. They put up a sign that says “6 feet, like how far you would stand from an LSU fan.”

Obviously this goes hand in hand with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s request that people remain six feet apart to avoid the spread of the virus. What truly makes this sign so great is that it takes a shot at LSU fans and proves how much the state of Alabama loves its football team.

The City of Tuscaloosa has it figured out. Well played @tuscaloosacity. Well played indeed. pic.twitter.com/1gO9uoOpoV — MichaelSmithSupt (@principalspage) April 4, 2020

Tuscaloosa also put up signs that relate to other topics, but the shot at LSU is the real winner from the group.

Hopefully, the people in Tuscaloosa do what the sign says and avoid gatherings the same way they avoided watching the national championship game between Clemson and LSU.

We’ll see if Louisiana retaliates and takes a jab at Alabama in the near future.