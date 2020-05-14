ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Takes A Shot At USC Coach Clay Helton

There is a lot of mixed messaging out there about the big 2020 season opener between Alabama and USC. A pair of major sports radio personalities have reported that the game, set to be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is in jeopardy. One of them took a sideswipe at USC head coach Clay Helton in the process.

While much of the college football world seems prepared to play some sort of season this fall, the Pac-12 could prove to be an outlier. California seems especially unlikely to allow for major sports. Perhaps USC could be exempted from that as a private institution, but right now everything is up in the air.

Both Paul Finebaum and Colin Cowherd have separately said that the Alabama-USC game is up in the air. Finebaum says that Alabama could swap in TCU, which could lose its Week 2 game at Cal. Cowherd flatly said that the game between the Crimson Tide and Trojans isn’t happening.

Finebaum took things to a new level this morning, calling out Clay Helton in the process of doubling down on his info. “That game is not going to be played. It’s hard for me to believe that if the county of Los Angeles is going to be shut down for the next couple months that Southern Cal will be ready to play that game,” the SEC Network personality said on Get Up this morning, via 247Sports. “And quite frankly I don’t think Clay Helton wants to play that game anyway because he’s going to get run over badly.”

"[It would mean] free agency, and I think it's probably already going on."@finebaum on the possibility that the Pac12 will not have football this fall. pic.twitter.com/5u5hBQ5Mh4 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 14, 2020

As expected, both schools maintain that the game is still on as of now. Alabama’s Greg Byrne said as much to beat writer Cecil Hurt, in response to USC AD Mike Bohn saying his school has “every intention” of moving forward with the game.

Like I told @CecilHurt yesterday, our plan is to play @USC_Athletics. Thanks for the tweet Mike 👍🏼. #RollTide 🐘 https://t.co/qIN6YHWKGM — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) May 13, 2020

Hopefully we’ll get to see this, and the rest of the big early season non-conference games this fall, but right now everything is extremely uncertain.

