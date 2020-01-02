Colin Cowherd Has Message For Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

There might be some people who think Tua Tagovailoa should return to Alabama for his senior season. Colin Cowherd is not one of them.

Tagovailoa is currently weighing his options as he recovers from hip surgery. Even with his injury, Tagovailoa should still be a top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, should he enter.

For Cowherd, that is good enough reason to turn pro. He made his case for Tua leaving Alabama on Twitter this afternoon.

Tua has proven he’s an NFL ready QB. A top 10 NFL pick. You go pro. Especially w his durability issues. The SEC defenses shouldn’t get another year 2 pound him. Plus, it’s a poor look for Saban if he returns & gets hurt. Mr uber recruiter sways him out of generational [$].

Whatever Tagovailoa decides to do, he’ll be letting us know about it soon. As in, five days from now.

While he has until January 20 to enter the draft, Tua just revealed that he will inform the public of his choice on Monday.

I’ll be making my decision on the 6th.. God bless and Roll Tide — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) January 2, 2020

With LSU’s Joe Burrow a near-lock for the No. 1 overall pick, Tagovailoa is the projected No. 2 quarterback in this year’s draft.

That is, if he decides to declare for it.