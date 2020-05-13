Colin Cowherd Is Hearing A Major Week 1 CFB Game “Isn’t Happening”

Earlier this week, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum speculated that Alabama was looking for other Week 1 opponents.

The Crimson Tide were scheduled to take on the USC Trojans. However, Finebaum reported Nick Saban and company were looking at TCU as a potential replacement for the week.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne suggested USC is still on the schedule. Byrne sent Alabama football reporter Cecil Hurts a text saying “Our plan is to play USC.”

However, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd said he’s hearing the game won’t happen. “Told by two people I trust — USC v Alabama isn’t happening. Trojans can’t even practice in LA potentially for several months. This is why Bama already talking to other possible opponents. Not official but understood,” he said on Twitter.

Cowherd’s report aligns with Finebaum, who made it clear the Tide are searching for a new foe.

“There’s already scrambling going on,” Finebaum said. “Alabama plays Southern Cal in the first game of the season at (AT&T Stadium), and there’s already talk going on between Alabama and TCU about meeting instead of the other two because TCU plays at Berkeley and the California schools, they do not believe, will be available for that date.”

Furthering the bad news, Cowherd suggest the Pac-12 will likely only play football in the spring. Football fans in the Pac-12 might have to wait a bit longer to see their favorite teams on the field.