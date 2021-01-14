Colin Cowherd Wants To See Nick Saban In The NFL Again

It looks like Urban Meyer is heading to the NFL – Colin Cowherd wants to see Nick Saban join him.

Saban has nothing left to prove to the college football world. The Alabama head coach won another national championship earlier this week. The Tide’s success with Saban at the helm is almost becoming monotonous at this point.

There’s no doubt Saban’s the best college football coach of all-time. But to be considered the best football coach of all-time, he’d need to return to the NFL and win a Super Bowl. Cowherd would like to see it happen.

It appears Meyer is heading to the NFL, so why shouldn’t Saban do the same? Cowherd wants to see it happen, and soon.

Nick Saban deserves another shot at the NFL: @ColinCowherd: You don't think Saban could get the Houston Texans right? You don't think he could go to Tampa if Bruce Arians isn't the guy? pic.twitter.com/9ryweJNKVR — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 14, 2021

Colin Cowherd may have a point here.

We know what we’re getting from Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide at this point. Why shouldn’t he take another shot in the NFL?

It’s not like Saban is running out of gas. The Alabama head coach continues to haul in elite recruiting classes, which isn’t easy and requires plenty of time, attention and work. If Saban can handle the recruiting aspects of college football, he can handle the responsibilities of an NFL head coach.

Could you imagine Saban joining Meyer in the NFL and the two iconic college football coaches going toe-to-toe in the league with guys like Bill Belichick and Andy Reid? It’d quite the sight.

Of course, Saban might not have much incentive to leave college football. He’s at the peak of his game right now, and that’s tough to walk away from.