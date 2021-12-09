The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Alabama Injury News

John Metchie runs after the catch during a College Football Playoff game.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 01: Wide receiver John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide carries the football behind the wide receiver DeVonta Smith #6 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One at AT&T Stadium on January 01, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Alabama will be without two key contributors–one on each side of the ball–in the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Nick Saban had already announced that star wide receiver John Metchie was done for the year after tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship Game last weekend. Now, starting cornerback Josh Jobe is also done for the season after foot surgery.

If there’s any program that has the quality depth to replace these two players, it is Alabama. However, it is never a good thing to lose a pair of starters before your biggest game of the season.

The Crimson Tide are going to have to do some adjusting.

Jobe finished this season with 38 tackles and two interceptions. He contributed a season-high seven stops in the SEC title game win over the Bulldogs.

Usual starter Kool-Aid McKinstry will be at one cornerback spot for the Crimson Tide in the playoff, while Saban will likely rely on Khyree Jackson to replace Jobe.

Alabama and Cincinnati will meet in the College Football Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve. ESPN will broadcast the action.

