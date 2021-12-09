College Football World Reacts To Major Alabama Injury News

Alabama will be without two key contributors–one on each side of the ball–in the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Nick Saban had already announced that star wide receiver John Metchie was done for the year after tearing his ACL in the SEC Championship Game last weekend. Now, starting cornerback Josh Jobe is also done for the season after foot surgery.

If there’s any program that has the quality depth to replace these two players, it is Alabama. However, it is never a good thing to lose a pair of starters before your biggest game of the season.

The Crimson Tide are going to have to do some adjusting.

Alabama losing John Metchie III and now Josh Jobe for the #CFBPlayoff is brutal. — John Buhler (@buhler118) December 9, 2021

Could definitely tell something wasn't right with him late in the season. This isn't super surprising. https://t.co/V4Be6Knuj9 — Gary Segars (@GaryWCE) December 9, 2021

Brutal news right before the playoff. Hope for a speedy recovery for Jobe 🙏🙏 https://t.co/DVF2UI4aLp — TorresOnBama (@TorresonBama) December 9, 2021

Jobe finished this season with 38 tackles and two interceptions. He contributed a season-high seven stops in the SEC title game win over the Bulldogs.

Usual starter Kool-Aid McKinstry will be at one cornerback spot for the Crimson Tide in the playoff, while Saban will likely rely on Khyree Jackson to replace Jobe.

Alabama and Cincinnati will meet in the College Football Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl at 3:30 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve. ESPN will broadcast the action.