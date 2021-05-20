College Football Analyst Names The No. 1 Transfer Addition

There were plenty of talented options available for college football teams in the transfer portal this offseason. With the 2021 regular season less than four months away, Clint Brewster of 247Sports decided to rank the top 100 transfers in the country.

At the top of Brewster’s list is none other than former Tennessee linebacker Henry To’oto’o. A few weeks ago, he announced that he’ll suit up for Alabama this fall.

To’oto’o, who was a freshman All-American in 2019, has three years of eligibility remaining. He should provide an immediate boost to Nick Saban’s defense this fall, and honestly, his game should reach another level now that he’s in Tuscaloosa.

In two seasons with the Volunteers, the star linebacker compiled 140 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception.

Brewster has no doubt that To’oto’o will make an impact for the Crimson Tide this year.

“Proven head-hunter at linebacker who should become an even bigger star — and a probable first-round pick — at Alabama,” Brewster wrote, via 247Sports.

Right behind To’oto’o on Brewster’s list is former Tennessee running back Eric Gray. He’ll spend the 2021 season with the Oklahoma Sooners. Last year, he had 772 rushing yards, 254 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.

It has to bother Tennessee fans that two of the top transfers in the country used to represent their program.

Time will tell if these transfers can have success with their new teams.