ESPN Releases Top 10 ‘Running Back U’ Programs In College Football

“Running Back U” is a title plenty of programs proclaim. But in reality, only a select few schools can actually claim the title as the most successful running back program in college football history. ESPN took a shot at naming the top 10 ‘Running Back U’ programs in college football on Saturday.

The Worldwide Leader In Sports believes the Crimson Tide is the true ‘Running Back U,’ which comes as no surprise. Alabama has produced a ridiculous number of elite backs over the years including Heisman winners Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015).

Former Alabama greats Shaun Alexander and Trent Richardson also come to mind. It’s safe to assume Nick Saban and the Tide always have an elite back on the roster, thereby earning the unofficial title of ‘Running Back U.’

Wisconsin is up next on ESPN’s list. Though, many argue the Badgers backs consistently benefit from scheme and offensive line personnel. But make no mistake, players like Ron Dayne, Melvin Gordon and Montee Ball make UW a consistently elite running back program.

From the BCS to the CFP era, who's your No. 1 for Quarterback and Running Back U? pic.twitter.com/8tkWmVPKdv — ESPN (@espn) April 11, 2020

Sports Illustrated also recently named Alabama RBU. ESPN’s ‘RBU’ top 10 includes some familiar schools:

Alabama Wisconsin LSU Oklahoma Miami Pittsburgh Texas Oregon Arkansas Auburn

All programs listed deserve to be on the list. But there’s two obvious omissions – the Georgia Bulldogs and USC Trojans. Georgia’s all-time best running backs lineup features Herschel Walker, Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Knowshon Moreno just to name a few. The Bulldogs deserved to be on the list.

Another obvious omission is USC, as the Trojans have trotted out all-time greats like Marcus Allen, Reggie Bush, O.J. Simpson and Charles White. That lineup alone seems enough to challenge Alabama. But per ESPN, the Tide take the crown here.

[ESPN]