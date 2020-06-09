ESPN Says There Are 9 Top Jobs In College Football

College football is definitely a sport of haves and have nots. For some programs, national championships are the only true goal, while others can celebrate regular bowl seasons as huge achievements.

ESPN‘s Adam Rittenberg recently put together his tiers for the Power Five programs in college football. He has divided up the 65 programs into five tiers, which should bring on some pretty serious debate. In total, he has named nine total “Tier 1” teams.

Rittenberg lists recruiting advantages, program infrastructure, a top-down commitment to winning, and deep pockets as essentials for top-tier programs. “Great location with excellent access to elite regional and national recruits; strong infrastructure and commitment from university and athletic administration; few financial limitations on assistant coach and staff hires; history as a top-5 program (recent or long term),” he writes in his definition of that list.

Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, and Oklahoma are the obviously choices here. Few would object to any of those six. He throws in Florida, Texas, and USC into the mix.

After four years, the CFB coaching jobs rankings are back, starting with the Power 5. I broke the jobs into five tiers, considering factors such as access to talent, financial infrastructure, facilities and booster/fan support. Enjoy. E+: https://t.co/ZfgNjPI2nV — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 9, 2020

Texas and USC are listed as the biggest underachievers. That is a pretty obvious one.

The Longhorns fell from the ranks of college football’s elite late in Mack Brown’s tenure. Since his departure, Charlie Strong failed to build on what was an impressive early head coaching career at Louisville, and Tom Herman has brushed up against a breakthrough but hasn’t really gotten there.

USC is in a similar boat. Even with a weak Pac-12, the Trojans have ceded the top of the league to the likes of Oregon and Washington, and can’t seem to figure out what it wants to do with Clay Helton, who unexpectedly survive last year’s disappointing season.

Of course, other teams on this list have hit low points. Alabama pre-Nick Saban and Florida have had some pretty significant lows, and until last year’s breakout, LSU looked more like Texas than ‘Bama. Even Clemson truly wasn’t anywhere near a top-tier program until a few years ago.

Rittenberg’s full column is available for ESPN+ subscribers.