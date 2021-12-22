College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coaching Staff News

Alabama’s coaching staff will have a huge obstacle to overcome as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. On Wednesday, the team announced that two key assistant coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

Per Alabama’s press release, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are dealing with mild COVID-19 symptoms.

“We received notification that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone tested positive for COVID-19,” Alabama said in a statement. “They have very mild symptoms and are home isolating while following all appropriate guidelines. We anticipate both being able to coach in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.”

It’s great to hear that O’Brien and Marrone should be back in time for the semifinals. The bad news, however, is that COVID-19 could seriously affect this bowl season.

“This bowl season is gonna be a disaster,” one college football fan wrote.

“So, Alabama is about to win by 40 then,” another fan said.

Obviously, this is a jab at O’Brien and his inconsistent play-calling.

“Alabama is scheduled to play in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31,” Josh Schafer of Yahoo Finance said. “This is going to be an interesting week of COVID-19 announcements in college football. Side note: Pretty absurd that this tweet exists. Two former NFL head coaches are now assistants in the CFP. Only Bama.”

Earlier this week, Nick Saban revealed that Alabama is following all of the health and safety protocols that were put in place by the SEC a year ago.

“We’re really putting the protocols in place that we used a year ago, which was helpful to us, and we’re gonna keep doing that…” Saban said. “We have like over 90% of the players have gotten booster shots. They’ve really bought in to do everything they can to stay safe.”

Hopefully, Alabama’s health situation doesn’t get worse over the next few days.