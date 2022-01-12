College Football Star Takes A Shot At Alabama’s Education

When Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was a five-star recruit, he made headlines when he chose the Ducks over Alabama.

Now, with his career in Eugene over and the NFL on the horizon, Thibodeaux provided some insight into why he made that decision. His reasoning will probably rankle more than a few Crimson Tide fans.

In an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt, Thibodeaux made reference to “the stigmatism of an Alabama education” as a reason why he picked Oregon and questioned if he “would have graduated yet” or if his “degree would mean anything” if he had gone to ‘Bama.

“If I handed you a fishing pole, would you know how to use it?” Thibodeaux asked Klatt. “If I’ve never learned (how to fish) or if school has never been important to me, or a job, or a career has never been important until I was done playing football, how would I know how to get a career or a job? I won’t. “You know what I sat back and thought about? I sat back and said ‘what world do I want to be a part of?’ I said if I go to Alabama, I’m going to win national championships, literally. But do I want to be a guy who’s known to be a national championship winner or do I want to be a guy who’s known for being a part of the greatest organization in the world? “What people don’t realize is that football is an American sport. So, no matter how great Alabama is, you only play football in America, Canada and a couple other places. But a brand like Nike? I mean, for me it was like, what brand associations do I want to be tied to? For me, I already hate the stigmatism of football players being dumb jocks. Do you know the stigmatism of Alabama education? It ain’t the West Coast. It ain’t Harvard.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux on why Oregon set him up for success better than Alabama (via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/6cpkQ1odV7 — 🦆reid🦆 (@mf_reid) January 11, 2022

There’s definitely some shots fired there. Also, the interview clip itself is quite awkward, because you can tell Klatt doesn’t know how to react.

In three seasons at Oregon, Thibodeaux recorded 126 tackles and 19 sacks while playing himself into consideration for the No. 1 pick in this April’s NFL Draft.

He did not win a national title–Alabama did in 2020–but judging by his comments, he’s okay with that.