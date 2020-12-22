The Spun’s 2020 College Football Staff Picks: College Football Playoff, Bowl Season

After a tumultuous 2020 college football season, we’ve reached bowl season. The bowl schedule is a bit shorter than normal, but we have some pretty fun games throughout.

The College Football Playoff is obviously the headliner. No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame at the “Rose Bowl” (which has been moved to AT&T Stadium this year for… reasons) and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State at the Sugar Bowl will determine who will face off in South Beach for the title.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers are pretty big favorites, which is no surprise. Notre Dame didn’t exactly look the part in its ACC Championship debut against Clemson last week, while Alabama has been the most consistent team in the country, even if there are defensive concerns. Clemson is healthy and playing its best football, while Ohio State has struggled to field a full team in recent weeks, and looked shaky against Northwestern on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship.

Despite very legitimate controversy over other bowl games this year, we have some intriguing games. On Tuesday night, BYU gets a date with another Group of Five power, UCF. One-loss Liberty faces undefeated No. 12 Coastal Carolina at the Cure Bowl in Orlando. No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Florida at the Cotton Bowl may light the scoreboards on fire. No. 8 Cincinnati, another undefeated G5 power, can try and prove that it should have gotten a CFP bid against No. 9 Georgia. There’s some fun to be had here, even if many of us want serious bowl season reform.

Here’s the final #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for the 2020 regular season. Is your team in? 👀 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/60Td0FoiK6 — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 20, 2020

Games begin this week, and run through January 11, when the winners of Alabama/Notre Dame and Clemson/Ohio State will face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Here’s the full bowl schedule. Note that, with COVID-19 issues and everything else that goes into this season, the schedule is very much in flux. We already saw Army get snubbed and then sub in for Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl in the matter of a day. All times are ET.

Mon., Dec. 21, 2:30 p.m. — Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. North Texas

Tues., Dec. 22, 3:30 p.m. — Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Tulane vs. Nevada

Tues., Dec. 22, 7:00 p.m. — Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. 16 BYU

Wed., Dec. 23, 3:00 p.m. — New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Wed., Dec. 23, 7:00 p.m. — Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. FAU

Thurs., Dec. 24, 3:30 p.m. — New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston

Fri., Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. — Camellia Bowl: Marshall vs. Buffalo

Sat., Dec. 26, 12:00 p.m. — Gasparilla Bowl: South Carolina vs. UAB (UPDATE: South Carolina has pulled out of the game. We’ll revise picks if UAB has a new opponent).

Sat., Dec. 26, 3:30 p.m. — First Responder Bowl: 19 Louisiana vs. UTSA

Sat., Dec. 26, 3:30 p.m. — LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

Sat., Dec. 26, 7:30 p.m. — Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. 12 Coastal Carolina

Tues., Dec. 29, 5:30 p.m. — Cheez-It Bowl: 21 Oklahoma State vs. 18 Miami

Tues., Dec. 29, 9:00 p.m. — Alamo Bowl: 20 Texas vs. Colorado

Wed., Dec. 30, 12:00 p.m. — Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin

Wed., Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m. — Music City Bowl: 15 Iowa vs. Missouri

Wed., Dec. 30, 8:00 p.m. — Cotton Bowl: 7 Florida vs. 6 Oklahoma

Thurs., Dec. 31, 12:00 p.m. — Armed Forces Bowl: 24 Tulsa vs. Mississippi State

Thurs., Dec. 31, 2:00 p.m. — Arizona Bowl: Ball State vs. 22 San Jose State

Thurs., Dec. 31, 4:00 p.m. — Liberty Bowl: West Virginia vs. Army

Thurs., Dec. 31, 8:00 p.m. — Texas Bowl: Arkansas vs. TCU

Fri., Jan. 1, 12:00 p.m. — Peach Bowl: 9 Georgia vs. 8 Cincinnati

Fri., Jan. 1, 1:00 p.m. — Citrus Bowl: Auburn vs. 14 Northwestern

Fri., Jan. 1, 4:00 p.m. — College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl: 4 Notre Dame vs. 1 Alabama

Fri., Jan. 1, 8:00 p.m. — College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl: 3 Ohio State vs. 2 Clemson

Sat., Jan. 2, 12:00 p.m. — Gator Bowl: 23 NC State vs. Kentucky

Sat., Jan. 2, 12:30 p.m. — Outback Bowl: Ole Miss vs. 11 Indiana

Sat., Jan. 2, 4:00 p.m. — Fiesta Bowl: 25 Oregon vs. 10 Iowa State

Sat., Jan. 2, 8:00 p.m. — Orange Bowl: 5 Texas A&M vs. 13 North Carolina

Mon., Jan. 11, 8:00 p.m. — College Football Playoff National Championship Game

After leading for the back half of the regular season, Andrew McCarty took home The Spun crown after the Week 16/conference championship games by an impressive 10 full picks. Here is how the standings shook out:

1. Andrew McCarty: 253-84

2. Matt Hladik: 243-94

T-3. Dan Lyons: 242-95

T-3. Tzvi Machlin: 242-95

T-3. Alek Arend: 242-95

6. Matt Lombardi: 240-97

T-7. Andrew Holleran 239-98

T-7. Chris Rosvoglou: 239-98

9. Steve Driscoll: 223-114

Here are our picks for 2020 college football bowl season and the College Football Playoff:

We’ll see who has the best read on this unpredictable season as we head into the postseason.