Nick Saban Shared His Thoughts On College Football Playoff Expansion

Should the College Football Playoff expand in the future? That’s the question that everyone in the sports world wants answered in the near future.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban doesn’t really have to worry about this issue since his team is usually in contention for a national title, but he did share some thoughts about this topic during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday afternoon.

“This is a historic question, I guess. Way back when we decided to have two teams, pick the best two teams and let the play in a championship game, and everybody wanted to expand to four teams, it was my comment then that if we expand to four teams and have a playoff, everything is going to be about the playoff,” Saban said on The Rich Eisen Show. “All the media interest, everything is going to be about the playoff. The shows the do all year, the shows like who gets into the NCAA Basketball Tournament, that’s what it’s going to be. All the other bowl games and teams that had good seasons, but didn’t quite get there, the interest in what they do in the offseason is going to be diminished. And that is exactly what’s happened.”

Saban then posed an interesting question to Eisen regarding the Playoff.

“Can playoff and bowl games coexist? Or should we just have more teams in the Playoff? I’m not saying I’m for it or against it. I think that’s the question people need to answer.”

Really interesting answer from @AlabamaFTBL head coach Nick Saban when we asked him about #CFBPlayoff expansion:#RollTide pic.twitter.com/7X4u3MmrKC — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 12, 2021

It does feel like other bowl games are diminished because of the semifinal matchups. Fixing that problem is easier said than done, but the fact that coaches like Nick Saban are acknowledging it is a step in the right direction.

Do you want the College Football Playoff to expand?

[The Rich Eisen Show]