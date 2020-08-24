College Football Playoff Rankings Schedule Announced

The Big Ten and Pac-12 won’t be playing football this fall, but that isn’t stopping the College Football Playoff from happening.

The College Football Playoff committee still intends to cap the 2020 season with a playoff tournament. The committee will still choose four teams to compete for the national championship – unfortunately, teams like Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State won’t be up for consideration.

Instead, the College Football Playoff committee will choose teams from the ACC, Big 12 and SEC to compete in the playoff. It seems likelier than ever one conference – most likely the SEC – could have two teams in the field. Of course, the SEC sent two teams in Alabama and Georgia to the playoff a few years ago.

With the season just a few weeks from beginning, the dates for the College Football Playoff ranking reveals have been released. The first College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The final rankings will be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 20.

Mark your calendars! 📆 The dates for the 2020 @CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings have been announced! It all leads up to #2021Miami. Who’s in? 👀 Details » https://t.co/gRe4sLdwKX#CFBPlayoff • #NationalChampionship 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/EyaJg4TMuV — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) August 24, 2020

There’s a few obvious contenders for the College Football Playoff this season. Clemson is practically a shoe-in thanks to its light conference schedule. There’s also a strong chance the Alabama Crimson Tide find its way in after failing to be selected last season.

Oklahoma is an obvious contender out of the Big 12, but it’ll have to replace star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Texas may be the only other logical possibility out of the Big 12.

The SEC stands a strong chance of sending two teams to the playoff this season. Considering Alabama likely gets in, the final spot will likely come down to Florida, Georgia and LSU.