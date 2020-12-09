How BCS Rankings Compare To Latest College Football Playoff Top 25

The College Football Playoff selection committee released its new rankings last night, with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State holding on to the coveted top four spots. BCSKnowHow.com, which projects how the old BCS computer system that used to decide the two teams that would face off in the national championship, has the same four teams on top of its new rankings.

The only real difference between the two is a flip between Ohio State and Clemson. The BCS favors the Buckeyes by a hair over the Tigers, while the selection committee has Clemson at the No. 3 spot ahead of OSU.

Beyond that, there are some pretty stark differences. The BCS has Florida as the team waiting in the wings at No. 5, while the CFP committee has Texas A&M. The BCS is also more kind to the Group of Five powers, with Cincinnati at No. and Coastal Carolina at No. 11, vs. Nos. 8 and 13 for the CFP committee.

Per BCSKnowHow.com, the teams that the BCS most favors are Tulsa, which it has five spots higher than the CFP, followed by Indiana and BYU (+4) and Louisiana and Coastal Carolina (+2). The selection committee gives a big edge to Oklahoma State (+8 vs. the BCS), Missouri (+6), Iowa State (+5), and a tie between rivals NC State and North Carolina (+4).

This latest batch of rankings is a very interesting look into just how Power Five-focused the selection committee is. That has been clear with previous ranking ceilings for teams like UCF, but pretty much across the board, the BCS computer gives more respect to Group of Five teams.

The BCS had major issues, and the two-team championship structure was extremely limiting, but if anything it looks like the BCS might’ve actually been more fair to Group of Five schools like Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina, both of which are undefeated this year, even if it was basically impossible for them to crack the top two under the BCS system.

It looks like we’ll see all of the College Football Playoff top four in action in the conference championship round. Alabama is set to face Florida in the SEC title, Clemson and Notre Dame will have their rematch in the ACC, and the Big Ten is expected to amend its rule to allow 5-0 Ohio State in to face Northwestern in its championship game.