Sporting News Ranked College Football’s Top 25 Programs Of The Decade

Sporting News has released its ranking of college football’s top 25 programs of the decade. There’s a clear No. 1 team.

Alabama checks in as the top program of the decade, per Sporting News’ points system. The Crimson Tide “played for a national championship six times in 10 seasons.” Nick Saban has a knack for producing NFL talent on a consistent basis, as well.

One of the Tide’s biggest rivals over the past few years – Clemson – lands at No. 2. The Tigers have won two national championships in the past five years, each victory coming against Alabama. Dabo Swinney is widely regarded as the second-best coach in the sport.

Ohio State is the clear No. 3, followed by Oklahoma, LSU and Florida State, in that order. Of the entire top six, the Sooners are the only program to have not won a championship this past decade. You can find Sporting News’ top 10 programs of the decade below. The full top 25 list can be found here.

Alabama Clemson Ohio State Oklahoma LSU Florida State Oregon Wisconsin Georgia Auburn

Outside the top six falls Oregon, Wisconsin, Georgia and Auburn, in that respective order. Auburn is the lone team out of that group to have won a championship this decade.

Meanwhile, the Ducks, Badgers and Bulldogs are still in search of a title win. Oregon played in two championships this decade, but lost both games. With Mario Cristobal at the helm, the Ducks appear poised to make another championship run in coming years.

The Bulldogs have all the talent necessary to take home a national championship trophy in coming years, as well. But Georgia’s path to the title is a bit tougher in the SEC compared to the likes of the Pac-12 and Big Ten.