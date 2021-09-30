Week 5 of the 2021 college football season is upon us. It may just be the best week that we’ve had yet, at least on paper.

There are four games between ranked teams. In the SEC, upstart Arkansas, ranked No. 8, can prove it is truly elite with a trip to No. 2 Georgia. No. 9 Notre Dame is a rare home underdog to Group of Five power, No. 7 Cincinnati. At night in the Big 12, No. 19 Oklahoma State hosts No. 21 Baylor in a battle of unbeatens.

The headliner, at least for my money, is the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC clash between Nick Saban‘s top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, and Lane Kiffin‘s No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels. This game was a deeply entertaining shootout last year, with Alabama coming out on top 63-48. Ole Miss appears to be a good deal better this fall, while the Florida game raised some questions about the Tide.

Elsewhere, we have fun games between No. 14 Michigan and Wisconsin, No. 3 Oregon and Stanford, No. 6 Oklahoma and Kansas State, No. 15 Texas A&M and Mississippi State, No. 25 Clemson and Boston College, and No. 22 Auburn at LSU. There’s also 0-5 UConn at 1-3 Vanderbilt, for those who enjoy a very specific college football experience.

After four weeks of picks, Andrew McCarty has taken a one-pick lead over the field. Here are the standings after Week 4.

1. Andrew McCarty: 159-38

2. Steve Driscoll: 158-39

3. Alek Arend: 156-41

4. Dan Lyons: 155-42

5. Zach Koons: 153-44

T-6. Matt Lombardi: 152-45

T-6. Chris Rosvoglou: 152-45

T-8. Andrew Holleran 151-46

T-8. Tzvi Machlin: 151-46

10. Matt Audilet: 149-48

11. Matt Hladik: 148-49

With our 11 staff members picking each game, the biggest splits come in Virginia at Miami, No. 5 Iowa at Maryland, Tennessee at Mizzou, Minnesota at Purdue, No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 9 Notre Dame, Syracuse at Florida State, and No. 22 Auburn at LSU.

Here are our picks for Week 5 of the 2021 college football season:

