The Spun’s 2020 College Football Staff Picks: Week 7

This week brings us one of the biggest games of the 2020 college football season. No. 2 Alabama hosts No. 3 Georgia, in a potential preview of the SEC Championship, and maybe even the College Football Playoff.

The rest of the week doesn’t have quite as many interesting games as last week, but there’s some intrigue. Miami looks to bounce back from its Clemson loss on the road against a decent Pitt team. SEC East teams South Carolina and Kentucky are each upset-minded, vs. No. 15 Auburn and at No. 18 Tennessee respectively.

Elsewhere, two of the most interesting teams with first-year coaches, Ole Miss and Arkansas, face off in Fayetteville. Texas A&M looks to avoid a let down against Mike Leach and Mississippi State, after beating Florida last week. No. 5 North Carolina will look to bolster its resume on the road against a Florida State team desperate for a big win.

This week, we have pretty even splits in tonight’s No. 21 Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina game, as well as some South Carolina over Auburn, Kentucky over Tennessee, Wake Forest over Virginia, and Boston College over Virginia Tech upset picks. Somewhat surprisingly, all nine of us like Alabama over Georgia, in a game between what very well may be the country’s best offense vs. its best defense, respectively.

CBS analysts favoring Georgia on the road at Alabama — 3 of 4 picking the Bulldogs pic.twitter.com/iJMHlRgztw — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 13, 2020

Matt Hladik expanded his lead this week, hitting on 12 of 18 picks in a tricky week, including tossups like Oklahoma over Texas, NC State over Virginia, and Kansas State over TCU. Andrew McCarty and Alek Arend matched him.

Here’s where things stand after last week’s picks:

1. Matt Hladik: 66-21

T-2. Dan Lyons: 63-24

T-2. Chris Rosvoglou: 63-24

4. Tzvi Machlin: 62-25

T-5. Andrew McCarty: 61-26

T-5. Alek Arend: 61-26

7. Steve Driscoll: 59-28

8. Andrew Holleran: 58-29

9. Matt Lombardi: 56-31

Here are our picks for Week 7 of the 2020 college football season:

Each week, we pick every college football game involving Power Five and/or ranked teams. Check back as we update our standings.