College Football World Is Praying For Alabama's Kicker Tonight

ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 04: Alabama place kicker Will Reichard (16) watches his field goal attempt during the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 4th, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The triumph of victory and bitter taste of defeat was on full display in Knoxville Saturday night.

With 21 seconds left, Alabama kicker Will Reichard missed a 52-yard field goal to the right.

Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense took over with great field position. After a few big completions, Volunteers kicker Chase McGrath won the game with a 40-yard boot.

The college football world is praying for Reichard, the Alabama kicker, following his devastating field goal miss.

"DO NOT! I repeat, DO NOT blame Reichard for that. It was a team effort," said Barstool Bama.

"WILL REICHARD MISSES THE 52-YARD FIELD GOAL WIDE RIGHT," said Clutch Points.

"WILL REICHARD MISSES WIDE RIGHT AT THE BUZZER AND WE’RE HEADED TO OT IN KNOXVILLE BECAUSE OF COURSE WE ARE," said uStadium uNiversity.

"Why y’all mad at Bill? What he do now? Gibbs drop a pass that was a first down at the end of the day that a makeable kick for Will Reichard," said WOB.

Hang in there, Will. We're thinking of you this Saturday night.

Tennessee beats Alabama 52-49. It's chaos in Knoxville.