College Football World Jokes About Bryant-Denny Stadium Video

We are past the point of trying to explain how Nick Saban has conjured up so many successful seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide. But several college football fans believe they may have found an answer after seeing a new video of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Bryant-Denny is without a doubt one of the more impressive venues in college football. It’s an incredible setting for marquee college football games.

This week, Tuscaloosa experienced a few major thunderstorms. One fan got a video of said thunderstorms lighting up the night sky with Bryant-Denny Stadium sitting below. It wasn’t before long that lightning struck right over the stadium.

Take a look.

Lightning over Bryant Denny Stadium tonight… from @hljoy01 pic.twitter.com/AHY6Jtjtcs — James Spann (@spann) June 20, 2021

This looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. And plenty of fans are cracking jokes about it.

Some are even going as far to say the lightning strike was Nick Saban summoning his powers to create another 6-foot-2, 250-pound superstar running back.

Take a look at several hilarious responses to the video in the tweets below.

They said nick saban out here creating players again https://t.co/FdVAkOTK0q — Deejones (@DeeJones_) June 21, 2021

Nick Saban down in the basement creating a frankenstein football player https://t.co/Vp59AjPYoN — Jason Heid (@jheid_and_seek) June 21, 2021

God sending Nick Saban another 6’4 225 7th grader https://t.co/pJGXPWjx6X — #WTTKLINKINBIO (@ChefBxyRG) June 21, 2021

So that explains it. We now know how Alabama has so much success each and every year.

In all seriousness, will the Crimson Tide ever slow down? Not as long as Nick Saban’s in Tuscaloosa.

Saban and his staff continue to recruit at a ridiculous pace. As long as they keep doing so, Alabama’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Alabama should be right back in the championship mix this upcoming season, despite losing several key players to the NFL this off-season.