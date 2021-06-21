The Spun

College Football World Jokes About Bryant-Denny Stadium Video

A panorama view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during an Alabama football game.TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We are past the point of trying to explain how Nick Saban has conjured up so many successful seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide. But several college football fans believe they may have found an answer after seeing a new video of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Bryant-Denny is without a doubt one of the more impressive venues in college football. It’s an incredible setting for marquee college football games.

This week, Tuscaloosa experienced a few major thunderstorms. One fan got a video of said thunderstorms lighting up the night sky with Bryant-Denny Stadium sitting below. It wasn’t before long that lightning struck right over the stadium.

Take a look.

This looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. And plenty of fans are cracking jokes about it.

Some are even going as far to say the lightning strike was Nick Saban summoning his powers to create another 6-foot-2, 250-pound superstar running back.

Take a look at several hilarious responses to the video in the tweets below.

So that explains it. We now know how Alabama has so much success each and every year.

In all seriousness, will the Crimson Tide ever slow down? Not as long as Nick Saban’s in Tuscaloosa.

Saban and his staff continue to recruit at a ridiculous pace. As long as they keep doing so, Alabama’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Alabama should be right back in the championship mix this upcoming season, despite losing several key players to the NFL this off-season.


