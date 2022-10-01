College Football World Praying For Bryce Young On Saturday

AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown in the third overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is in the locker room after appearing to suffer a shoulder injury in the second quarter of today's game at Arkansas.

Young was clearly favoring his right shoulder after attempting a throw. On the previous play, he was tackled and landed on his throwing arm.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner spent time in the medical tent before jogging into the tunnel, all the while holding his right arm close to his body.

Obviously, losing Young long-term would be a massive hit for Alabama. More importantly, people are hoping for the best for the star QB.

Prayers and well-wishes for Young have been popping up all over Twitter.

Backup Jalen Milroe replaced Young, and with Alabama leading 21-0 and driving for another score, the Crimson Tide will probably be fine with Milroe finishing this game.

However, if Young's injury is serious, it could throw a major wrench into 'Bama's SEC and national championship chase.

We'll keep you posted on Young's condition.