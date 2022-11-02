College Football World Reacts To Alabama Commitment News

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed another talented quarterback prospect. This time around, it's five-star recruit Julian Sayin.

Sayin committed to Alabama on Wednesday. He referred to the program as the "standard" of college football.

"You think of the consistency, the standard,” Sayin said, via On3. “The track record with quarterbacks, with winning games, draft picks, it’s the standard of college football.”

LSU and Georgia were in the mix for Sayin. His visit to Alabama changed everything for him, as Saban and Bill O'Brien really sold him on playing for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama fans are understandably thrilled about the program landing a commitment from Sayin.

One fan labeled Alabama "QBU" after seeing this news.

Another fan wrote, "How do they have all of these quarterbacks committed?"

Over the past few years, Alabama has done an excellent job of developing quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Bryce Young all had great moments in Tuscaloosa.

Perhaps Sayin will become the next star quarterback at Alabama.