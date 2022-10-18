College Football World Reacts To Alabama Conspiracy News

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at on October 24, 2009 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

College football fans claiming the referees are conspiring against their team is nothing new.

However, a tweet from Touchdown Alabama magazine is going viral today, and even for fan conspiracies, this one is excessive.

It shows a video clip of the referee in Saturday's Alabama-Tennessee game signaling that a Vols touchdown was upheld after a review and finishing off his raised arms TD gesture with a slight fist pump.

"Did the head referee during the Alabama/Tennessee game celebrate a Tennessee touchdown?" the tweet asks. "You be the judge."

This is a pretty absurd post, assuming it is serious, which is why most of the college football world is rightfully mocking it.

"I say this fully realizing that we are part of potentially the most unhinged fan base in all of college football, but this is either incredible satire or absolute insanity," tweeted Ohio State blog Land-Grant Holy Land.

"If you are serious, you are nuts. Otherwise...it's funny," said Paul Pabst, the producer of The Dan Patrick Show.

"Get a grip," suggested Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated and the SEC Network.

"Shocking. Such a fan that he couldn't even finish the signal without celebrating," added ESPN's Bill Barnwell, sarcastically.

"Most of you reading this have never lived through a Bad Bama era, but I can assure you it’s AMAZING. They even do crazy better than Auburn," wrote longtime college football journalist Steven Godfrey.

There are many, many more people dunking on the TD Alabama tweet, and you can find them all here.