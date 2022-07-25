College Football World Reacts To Alabama Team Store News

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide takes the field with his players during the 2012 Allstate BCS National Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 9, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban has said multiple times he's not a fan of every aspect of NIL, but he's all good with his players making money off their personal brand.

Starting this season, Crimson Tide players will be able to do that in a very cool way on game days. Earlier today, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported on Alabama partnering with Fanatics to open a team store inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The store will sell player merchandise, including customized Nike gear and game-used and autographed memorabilia. It's a shrewd and fun way for the best program in college football to stay ahead of the game in one aspect of NIL, at least for now.

Fans of other college programs have made it clear they're hoping their favorite team has similar initiatives planned.

Not surprisingly, Alabama's players have reportedly done well for themselves in the year since NIL became legal.

Last week, Saban told reporters that the Crimson Tide roster secured over $3 million in NIL deals over the past year.

That number will likely grow in the next 12 months.