College Football World Reacts To Alabama Transfer News

It’s normal for Alabama to lose a few players to the transfer portal the day after the national championship game. With that being said, that’s why fans aren’t very surprised by the latest development.

Matt Zenitz of On3 was first to report that Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders entered the transfer portal. The former five-star recruit will have the chance to resume his career elsewhere.

Sanders has a lot of talent, but he’s currently behind Dallas Turner on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart.

Even though Alabama fans really like Sanders’ potential, they understand his decision to enter the transfer portal.

“That’s tough.. but I’m not surprised,” one fan said in response to the news. “He’s gone be good wherever he goes.”

“Saw this coming,” another fan replied. “Dallas solidified his starting spot next year.”

“Got hurt and Dallas passed him up,” a third fan said.

Sanders isn’t the only Alabama player entering the transfer portal this week.

Backup quarterback Paul Tyson, offensive lineman Tommy Brown, tight end Jahleel Billingsley and linebacker King Mwikuta have entered the transfer portal, per Zenitz.

Alabama will most likely reload its roster with new talent just in time for the 2022 season.