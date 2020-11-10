College Football World Reacts To Alabama vs. LSU Decision

This weekend’s college football action was supposed to feature one of the best rivalry games in the SEC.

Alabama and LSU were set to do battle on Saturday afternoon. Both programs had last weekend off, allowing the Tigers and the Crimson Tide plenty of time to get healthy.

That was what was supposed to happen. Unfortunately, a COVID-19 outbreak within the LSU football program threatened to put that game on hold.

On Tuesday afternoon, news broke that the game has officially been postponed. That’s bad news for Alabama and LSU fans who were hoping to watch their teams this weekend.

However, that’s not the only bad news for both programs. As college football writer Andy Staples noted, the game may not be able to be rescheduled.

“First time this season the SEC faces the possibility of a game not getting played at all. LSU and Florida already tentatively scheduled to make up their postponed game Dec. 12,” he said on Twitter.

The SEC title game is scheduled for December 19, which wouldn’t allow Alabama and LSU to play on that date – if the Crimson Tide are in the conference title game.

Alabama sits at 6-0 on the season and seems primed for another College Football Playoff run.

LSU, on the other hand, has struggled after winning the national title last season. Thee Tigers sit at 2-3 on the year.