College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s Performance Tonight

On Monday night, Alabama entered the national title game as a nine-point favorite over Ohio State.

Those who placed a wager or two on the Crimson Tide have to be happy with what they’re seeing tonight. Ohio State held tough for much of the first half, cutting Alabama’s lead to 21-17 with just over five minutes left.

It was all Alabama after that, though as the Tide scored two late touchdowns to take a 35-17 lead into halftime. After a quick Alabama field goal to start the second half, Ohio State responded with another touchdown.

That cut Alabama’s lead to 38-24 and it looked like fans finally had a game on their hands. Then the Crimson Tide went on another run, adding two more touchdowns to take a 52-24 lead in the second half.

Of course, those watching from home have been impressed with Alabama’s performance.

The more I watch this game, the more it is clear that Alabama is probably the best team in college football this year. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) January 12, 2021

Alabama is the 2nd team to score 50+ points in a BCS/CFP title game, joining USC in 2005 (55 points). With its 52nd point, Alabama will break the SEC single-season scoring record (48.5 PPG at this point) pic.twitter.com/JVT9z9uOY0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 12, 2021

In the first half, Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith racked up 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Unfortunately, he suffered a hand injury early in the second half and hasn’t been back on the field. That hasn’t mattered to the Alabama offense, though, as the Tide added two more touchdowns with Smith in the locker room.

Alabama was the most dominant team in college football throughout the regular season. The Tide showed that dominance wasn’t a fluke with another incredible performance tonight.

Alabama leads 52-24.