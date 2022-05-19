College Football World Reacts To Allegations Against Nick Saban

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks during a press conference after the Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a shot at Texas A&M. Less than 24 hours later, Jimbo Fisher fired back.

"It's a shame that we have to do this," Fisher said. "It's really despicable. It's despicable that somebody can say something about somebody, more importantly 17-year-old kids. You're taking shots at 17-year-old kids and their families, that they broke state laws."

Fisher then hinted at Saban potentially breaking the rules over the course of his coaching career.

"Some people think they're God," he told reporters. "Go dig into how God did his deal. You might find out about a guy, a lot of things you don't want to know. We build him up to be this czar of football. Go dig into his past or anybody who has ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to know about what he does and how he does it. It's despicable."

These are strong remarks from Fisher, who obviously isn't happy that Saban accused Texas A&M of buying its recruits.

Fisher's comments about Saban immediately went viral on social media. The sports world is enjoying this war of words between two of the best coaches in college football.

"Now this is getting good," Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins tweeted.

"Wow," one fan said. "Saban fired the first shot and Jimbo returns fire!"

"I love this," another fan wrote. "Saban has had a monopoly on the game and when that is threatened, he cries."

Clearly, college football fans can't wait until Alabama and Texas A&M square off this fall.

Alabama and Texas A&M will meet on Oct. 8 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The postgame handshake between Fisher and Saban should be quite interesting.