College Football World Reacts To The Boring First Half

Bryce Young throwing a pass.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws the ball down field against the Georgia Bulldogs during the College Football Playoff Championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

If you like watching teams settle for field goals, you’ll love this year’s national championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

With the first half of this game in the books, Alabama holds a 9-6 lead over Georgia. Will Reichard was the star of the first half for the Crimson Tide, making all three of his field goal attempts.

Georgia’s kicking game has also been steady, as Jack Podlesny has made a pair of field goals thus far.

There’s still plenty of time for Alabama and Georgia to get into a rhythm on offense. That being said, this is the third national title game since the BCS was implemented in 1998 where neither team scored a touchdown in the first half.

The reactions to the first half of this game have been mostly negative.

“Georgia and Alabama really let y’all whine about Playoff expansion for a week to come out and kick five field goals in the first half,” one fan tweeted.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young already has over 200 passing yards, but the Crimson Tide have been unable to make the big play when it counts in the red zone.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, meanwhile, has completed 11-of-17 pass attempts for 127 yards.

We’ll see if the second half can provide some fireworks.

