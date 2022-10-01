College Football World Reacts To Bryce Young Injury News

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

College football fans around the country are anxiously waiting for an update on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

During the second quarter of the Alabama-Arkansas game, Young landed hard on his right shoulder. Shortly after that happened, he was seen leaving the field with what the announcers were referring to as a "dead arm."

Per the latest sideline report from CBS, Young was in a lot of pain before heading into the medical tent. Gary Danielson believes it's a rotator cuff injury for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

While it's way too early to speculate as to what happened, it's never too early to be concerned about Young's health.

"I need Bryce Young to be ok," a fan tweeted.

"Damn I hope Bryce Young didn't tear his rotator cuff," a second fan said.

"Bryce Young is hurt," a third fan wrote. "Oh I'm gonna be sick."

Young was last seen slamming his helmet on the sideline in frustration.

Prior to suffering this injury, Young completed 7-of-13 passes for 173 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He also had a touchdown on the ground.

Hopefully, Young avoided a serious injury. Former four-star recruit Jalen Milroe will handle the quarterback duties for Alabama until further notice.