College Football World Reacts To Controversial Alabama Band News

TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 15: The flag girls of the Alabama Crimson Tide marching band perform before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 15, 2008 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" will not be making the trip to Austin for Saturday's game against Texas.

The reason for their absence. The group is not happy with its reported seating arrangements in the upper deck of DKR Texas Memorial Stadium.

"A former member of the Million Dollar Band has confirmed that the band will not be traveling to Austin, TX because of the proposed seating arrangements and limited number of seats," Alabama reporter AJ Spurr said.

Below, you can see a picture of what the band's section would have looked like had they gone to the game. You'll also find some angry 'Bama fans who think Texas is being "petty" with its assigned seating.

This type of beef is what makes college football so unique. It won't have any impact on the game itself, but will still get fans buzzing.

Alabama and Texas will kick off at noon ET Saturday on FOX.