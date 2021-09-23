The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Heather Dinich’s Top 4

James Franklin leads Penn State out of the tunnel.STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions leads his team onto the field before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium on November 30, 2019 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

We’re three weeks into the 2021 college football season and the rankings and polls are very different from how they looked in the preseason. On Thursday, ESPN’s Heather Dinich revealed her top 4 ranking, and has the college football world buzzing.

On Thursday’s edition of Get Up, Dinich revealed her top 4 in college football right now. Alabama, Georgia and Oregon were ranked one through three respectively. But she gave Penn State the coveted fourth and final spot.

“Penn State, to me, deserves that fourth spot… They’ve looked like a contender,” Dinich told the Get Up cast.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a huge win over Auburn in their first-ever regular season meeting. That win over the SEC giants propelled them into the top 6 in the AP polls – but not the top 4.

Reaction to Dinich’s Penn State pick was understandably mixed by college football fans:

Penn State are one of seven Big Ten teams that are undefeated through the first three weeks. They’re scheduled to face Villanova this weekend, then begin their in-conference slate the following week against Indiana.

But then the matchups start getting really good. They play No. 5 Iowa on October 9 and Ohio State on October 30 – both are games that could make or break their Big Ten and national title ambitions.

Heather Dinich might be putting the cart before the horse by placing Penn State in the top 4 right now. But if they reach November without a blemish on their record, she’ll probably be right.

Do you agree with Dinich’s top 4 ranking?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.