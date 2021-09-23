College Football World Reacts To Heather Dinich’s Top 4

We’re three weeks into the 2021 college football season and the rankings and polls are very different from how they looked in the preseason. On Thursday, ESPN’s Heather Dinich revealed her top 4 ranking, and has the college football world buzzing.

On Thursday’s edition of Get Up, Dinich revealed her top 4 in college football right now. Alabama, Georgia and Oregon were ranked one through three respectively. But she gave Penn State the coveted fourth and final spot.

“Penn State, to me, deserves that fourth spot… They’ve looked like a contender,” Dinich told the Get Up cast.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a huge win over Auburn in their first-ever regular season meeting. That win over the SEC giants propelled them into the top 6 in the AP polls – but not the top 4.

Reaction to Dinich’s Penn State pick was understandably mixed by college football fans:

Penn State beat a middle of the road sec team a contender really. — Robby (@Robby10519600) September 23, 2021

it’s been three weeks. nobody in college football looks like a contender lol. — 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙩𝙩🏌🏻‍♂️ (@turboaccord) September 23, 2021

I think Penn State is solid and is a possible contender for a spot in the top 4. The potential is there, but they will need to up their level of play as the season progresses. They’ve played two games that could have gone either way against two teams I see as 15-25. — Chris Schueller (@ChrisSchueller) September 23, 2021

Iowa is better than Penn State, respectfully https://t.co/ph1rri4GYR — Connor Z (@ConnorJZ98) September 23, 2021

Penn State are one of seven Big Ten teams that are undefeated through the first three weeks. They’re scheduled to face Villanova this weekend, then begin their in-conference slate the following week against Indiana.

But then the matchups start getting really good. They play No. 5 Iowa on October 9 and Ohio State on October 30 – both are games that could make or break their Big Ten and national title ambitions.

Heather Dinich might be putting the cart before the horse by placing Penn State in the top 4 right now. But if they reach November without a blemish on their record, she’ll probably be right.

Do you agree with Dinich’s top 4 ranking?