College Football World Reacts To Iron Bowl’s Insane Finish

If you let a great team hang around long enough, they’ll find a way to beat you. Alabama showed that it is a great team in its 24-22 win over arch-rival Auburn in today’s historic Iron Bowl.

It took a 97-yard game-tying drive and four rounds of overtime – a first in Iron Bowl history – but the Crimson Tide got the job done. They overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit with the help of some timely plays and some hero ball from freshman wideout Ja’Corey Brooks.

All hope seemed lost for Bama when they were backed up to their own three-yard line with two minutes to play. But quarterback Bryce Young and running back Brian Robinson Jr. meticulously led the team down the field. Brooks caught the 28-yard touchdown pass – the first of his young career – with just 33 seconds on the clock.

In overtime, the two teams exchanged touchdowns, then field goals, then two-point conversions before Bama came out on top. With their 24-22 win, Alabama won an instant classic that has the college football world buzzing:

What a game! Bama comes back in 4OT’s…. Roll Tide Roll pic.twitter.com/nYUH1qvgyE — Hunter Green (@Saturn5Green) November 28, 2021

That win over Auburn not only delivered Alabama a win over their most bitter rivals, it kept their national title hopes alive. They would have had two losses heading into next week’s SEC Championship Game against Georgia. That likely would have kept them out of the running for the College Football Playoff.

But while they could still lose to Georgia next week, the increasingly murky College Football Playoff picture could open the door for them to sneak in even at 11-2.

Regardless of how the season plays out, fans got to enjoy an instant classic. Not since the Kick Six has the Iron Bowl delivered as much drama from start to finish.

What a game!