College Football World Reacts To Jameson Williams Injury News

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates with John Metchie III.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 04: John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes with Jameson Williams #1during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama’s offense just took a serious hit. Moments ago, star wideout Jameson Williams went down with what appears to be a very serious knee injury.

After hauling in a 40-yard pass from Bryce Young, Williams fell to the turf. He tried to make a cut and get around a Georgia defender, but his knee gave out.

The fact that it was a non-contact injury for Williams has fans expecting the worst possible outcome.

“Oh no. Alabama star WR Jameson Williams just went down with a non-contact knee injury,” ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted.

“Damn…you could see something give way,” ESPN analyst Louis Riddick tweeted. “Ugh.”

“Darn it,” Kevin Negandhi said. “That didn’t look good for Jameson.”

“Oh, poor Jameson Williams. One look is all I want to see,” Ohio State writer Bill Rabinowitz said.

Williams already had four catches for 65 yards prior to going down with the injury.

ESPN’s camera crew caught Williams coming out of the medical tent. He’s currently in the Alabama locker room undergoing more tests.

The timing of this injury is heartbreaking. Williams isn’t just a key player for Alabama, he’s one of the most talented prospects in the country.

Hopefully, Williams avoided a long-term knee injury.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.