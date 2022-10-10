College Football World Reacts To Monday's Bryce Young News

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bryce Young missed Saturday's game against Texas A&M after injuring his shoulder against Arkansas the week before.

As of today, it sounds like there is at least a chance the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be back taking snaps for Alabama against Tennessee this weekend.

Nick Saban was asked by a reporter this afternoon for an update on Young's status. While he didn't give much away, Saban did say the hope is to have Young available on Saturday.

"Bryce is getting reevaluated today. I don't really know much," Saban said. "Hopefully, we're going to try and get him ready to pay this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to do what he needs to do."

Fans seem to be divided on whether or not Young has a legit chance to suit up against the Vols or if Saban is just pulling a little gamesmanship.

With Young out, backup Jalen Milroe started against Texas A&M, completing 12-of-19 passes for 111 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Milroe also rushed for 81 yards on 17 carries but struggled with fumbles throughout the night.

Alabama and Tennessee will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS.