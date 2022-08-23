College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Contract News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban is the most successful college football coach in the country. He's also the most compensated.

On Monday, Alabama announced a one-year contract extension for Saban, which will run through the 2030 season. It also gives the seven-time national champion a pay increase.

Saban is set to make $10.7 million this season, which elevates him ahead of his former assistant Kirby Smart, who held the title of highest-paid college head coach for a short time. Smart may have beaten Saban in the national title game last season, but he won't be beating him at the bank any longer.

By 2030, Saban will be earning well over $12 million yearly. He turns 79 years old in October of that year.

The reaction to the Saban contract news has been a mix of some saying he deserves it all and others wondering if the money could be put to better use in the state of Alabama.

Assuming Saban sticks it out through the end of this contract, that gives him nine more seasons on the sideline for the Crimson Tide.

Considering he's shown no signs of slowing down, it is conceivable he could add multiple championships to this trophy case in those nine years.