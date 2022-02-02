College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s New NIL Comments

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has made it clear multiple times that he’s not fond of the new NIL regulations and their impact on college football.

On Tuesday at the Senior Bowl, Saban says he “draws the line” at using NIL as a recruiting tool.

“When we start using name, image and likeness for a kid to come to our school, that’s where I draw the line,” Saban said, via ESPN. “Because that’s not why we did this.”

Saban’s subsequent remark about perceived cheating by his program is what is drawing the most reaction though. The seven-time national champion was adamant that Alabama never paid players under the table in the years before NIL became a reality.

“I hear these crazy people on TV who say now you’re doing it above board,” he said. “We never did it, we never did it, we never cheated to get a player. We never paid players to come to our school.”

Let’s just say that a lot of college football fans and media members alike are not exactly buying what Saban is selling here.

One time at convention I was at a party with about 80 coaches crammed into a hotel suite drinking beer and when Bama beat Clemson (I think it was the onsides?) for the natty the guy hosting it toasted "TO CHEATING YOUR ASS OFF, NICK!" and everyone raised a beer — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) February 2, 2022

See technically this could be true, perhaps no person directly employed by the University of Alabama athletic department cheated, exactly https://t.co/E7e1JI1wCS — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) February 2, 2022

Two things can be true at the same time: Nick Saban is the greatest program builder/sustainer in CFB history, and one of the ways he got there was by telling Bama boosters that if they wanted him to cook up a championship they needed to get him the best available ingredients. — National Champions HBTMFD (@dawgsports) February 2, 2022

It’s true, Saban never paid players. The boosters did. https://t.co/P0aEkpUXSj — Charlie Burris (@Charlie_Burris) February 2, 2022

Interesting here is that Nick Saban calls using NIL to sign a player “cheating.” Thus, to Saban, A&M and Texas, among others, are cheating. https://t.co/YfWo12WKbm — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) February 2, 2022

It all depends on who you mean by “we,” your honor https://t.co/Gnc1qFDSHl https://t.co/gQ1hhBtzrV pic.twitter.com/whO84KMWbJ — Ramzy Nasrallah (@ramzy) February 2, 2022

Confession: I have grown over the years to admire and occasionally even like Nick Saban. But come on, man … https://t.co/ue0I4z5qGu — Tim Cottrell (@timcottrell7782) February 2, 2022

At the end of the day though, whether Saban likes NIL or not doesn’t matter. It is here to stay.

It also doesn’t matter whether Alabama illegally paid recruits in the past or not, because if they did, the odds of it hurting them now are almost nil.