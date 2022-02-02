The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s New NIL Comments

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban.TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field prior to the game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has made it clear multiple times that he’s not fond of the new NIL regulations and their impact on college football.

On Tuesday at the Senior Bowl, Saban says he “draws the line” at using NIL as a recruiting tool.

“When we start using name, image and likeness for a kid to come to our school, that’s where I draw the line,” Saban said, via ESPN. “Because that’s not why we did this.”

Saban’s subsequent remark about perceived cheating by his program is what is drawing the most reaction though. The seven-time national champion was adamant that Alabama never paid players under the table in the years before NIL became a reality.

“I hear these crazy people on TV who say now you’re doing it above board,” he said. “We never did it, we never did it, we never cheated to get a player. We never paid players to come to our school.”

Let’s just say that a lot of college football fans and media members alike are not exactly buying what Saban is selling here.

At the end of the day though, whether Saban likes NIL or not doesn’t matter. It is here to stay.

It also doesn’t matter whether Alabama illegally paid recruits in the past or not, because if they did, the odds of it hurting them now are almost nil.

