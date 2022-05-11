Nick Saban Denies Tampering: College Football World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the All-State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield recently suggested that tampering occurred prior to Tyler Harrell joining Alabama's football program. On Wednesday, Nick Saban responded to those allegations.

"We don't tamper with anybody," Saban told reporters at a golf event, via ESPN.

Saban then went on to say that he's not sure anybody has ever tampered with Alabama's players.

"I don't know of anybody that tampered with him [Harrell]," Saban said. "You know, I don't really know that anybody's ever tampered with our players. I just think sometimes when things happen it makes you wonder. So I'm not making any accusations against anybody that's done anything to our players and I don't have any knowledge of anybody that's done anything with anybody else's players."

For the most part, college football fans believe Saban is telling the truth.

The main reason why the college football world trusts Saban is because marquee players who enter the NCAA transfer portal often keep an eye out on elite programs like Alabama.

At this point in his career, Saban's résumé speaks for itself. He doesn't have to tamper in order to land commitments from top-tier players.

During the 2021 season, Harrell had 18 catches for 523 yards and six touchdowns. Alabama could certainly use his playmaking abilities next season.