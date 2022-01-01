College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban Postgame Photo

Fans were hoping the 2021 college football season might bring something a little different.

Heading into today’s College Football Playoff games, they got their wish. Two surprise teams – Cincinnati and Michigan – made the playoff for the very first time.

And yet, after Game 1, fans were stuck with something they’ve seen before: Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national title game. Following Alabama’s 27-6 win over Cincinnati, the Tide got together for a team photo with the trophy.

In the picture, Saban isn’t even smiling. Of course, that led to some interesting reactions from fans, who know he won’t be happy until the team wins it all.

“This man doesn’t get out of bed for anything less than a ring,” one fan said.

This man doesn’t get out of bed for anything less than a ring https://t.co/hYwaeOqjiO — JFraraccio (@JaredFraraccio) January 1, 2022

“Saban 70 years old still running laps around every single coach in all of sports. They gon make a 30 for 30 about how he kept this dynasty intact. How he exceeded every expectation twice over. This man is the GOAT and it ain’t close,” said another fan.

Saban 70 years old still running laps around every single coach in all of sports. They gon make a 30 for 30 about how he kept this dynasty intact. How he exceeded every expectation twice over. This man is the GOAT and it ain’t close. https://t.co/UUHruTKz1U — Wendell Reese (@CoachDiesel) January 1, 2022

The seven-time national champion is going for No. 8 and he could be facing off against a familiar foe.

Georgia is dominating Michigan in the Orange Bowl by a score of 14-0. The Bulldogs clearly look like the better team and could be in the title game for a rematch of the SEC title game.