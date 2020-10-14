Shocking news struck the college football world this Wednesday afternoon, as Alabama announced that Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19.

“I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19,” Saban said in a statement. “I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home.”

As you’d expect, Saban has quickly become a trending topic. However, this situation isn’t the only concerning matter involving the SEC.

Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic put this chaotic week for college football in perspective, tweeting “the SEC has postponed two games due to COVID-19 outbreaks (at Vanderbilt and Florida) and Nick Saban announced he tested positive and would self-isolate three days before No. 2 Alabama is set to take on No. 3 Georgia.”

This week, the SEC has postponed two games due to COVID-19 outbreaks (at Vanderbilt and Florida) and Nick Saban announced he tested positive and would self-isolate three days before No. 2 Alabama is set to take on No. 3 Georgia. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) October 14, 2020

Other people on Twitter decided to cheer Saban on in his battle against COVID-19, as Joey Mulinaro said he’s going to beat the virus like it’s The Citadel.

Nick Saban gonna beat COVIDs ass like it’s The Citadel — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) October 14, 2020

Last but not least, there are analysts and fans on social media wondering how Saban’s absence could affect this weekend’s showdown between Alabama and Georgia – if it happens.

“‘ll tell ya what: If Kirby Smart can’t beat Alabama, in front of 25 percent capacity, with the worst defense of the Saban era and Nick Saban himself coaching from his living room couch, they never will,” Aaron Torres wrote on Twitter.

I'll tell ya what: If Kirby Smart can't beat Alabama, in front of 25 percent capacity, with the worst defense of the Saban era and Nick Saban himself coaching from his living room couch, they never will — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) October 14, 2020

Somethings are bigger than football, and Saban’s health is definitely one of those things.

We wish Nick Saban a speedy recovery.