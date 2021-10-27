College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s ’10 Years’ Admission

With his 70th birthday approaching this weekend, Alabama head coach Nick Saban answered questions about his future. He made it clear that retirement isn’t on his radar at the moment.

“I just kind of keep on keeping on,” Saban said, via AL.com. “I don’t have a timetable for anything. The only thing that I’ve ever said is that if I felt like I was riding the program down or I wasn’t able to make a positive contribution to the program, then that would probably be time to let somebody else carry the torch.”

A reporter then brought up how longtime NFL and college coach Lou Saban was hired as the head coach of Chowan University at 80 years old. This sparked the following response from Saban: “I got 10 more years, man.”

Even though Saban was saying that he has 10 more years until he’s 80, college football fans thought he meant he’s staying at Alabama for at least another decade.

As you’d expect, that comment from Saban scared every college football fan who is tired of watching the Crimson Tide win national championships.

Here are some of the top reactions from the college football world:

SEC coaches when they hear Saban saying he’s got another 10 years left https://t.co/Bao0e8GkHB pic.twitter.com/mkhFcDYE22 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 27, 2021

Condolences to the rest of college football. https://t.co/uOeySPtGsL — Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) October 27, 2021

10 more years?!! Lord help 😩 https://t.co/uvbCUosgxM — Ashley Nicole (@AWilliamss__) October 27, 2021

Nick Saban said he’s got at least 10 years left. College football is crying rn and bama is thriving — happy holleyween (@HolleyBrandon) October 27, 2021

Saban told reporters that he’s not really thinking about what’s going to happen 10 years from now.

As long as Alabama is playing at an elite level, fans will want Saban to remain at the helm.