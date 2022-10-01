College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Halftime Interview

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Following an impressive first-half performance against Arkansas, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked about Bryce Young's status. The talented quarterback suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter.

"Well, he's got a shoulder injury," Saban told Jenny Dell. "I don't know the extent of it, I don't know how bad it is. They worked on him inside, so I'll probably see when we go in."

Even though Saban said he doesn't know the extent of Young's injury, Dell followed up that question by asking if we should expect to see Jalen Milroe at quarterback for the remainder of the game.

"Well, if Bryce can't play, Milroe is gonna play," Saban responded.

Usually, people are quick to call out Saban for being standoffish with his comments. That isn't the case here.

"I personally wouldn’t tolerate that disrespect … but she did ask a dumb question," one person said.

"This is what happens when you come into an interview with two pre planned questions instead of listening to the first answer and pivoting to a different second question because of info given in first answer," Chad Withrow replied.

"C’mon..listen to the answer .. people just refuse to listen," Dan Dakich tweeted.

Milroe finished the first half with 62 passing yards and two total touchdowns.

Alabama leads 28-7 over Arkansas. The second half will resume on CBS.