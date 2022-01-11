College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Postgame Handshake

Alabama head coach Nick Saban was unable to capture his eighth national championship on Monday night, but he handled defeat with a ton of class.

After the final whistle was blown, Saban had a lengthy exchange with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart at midfield. It was clear that Saban was happy for his former assistant.

The postgame handshake between Saban and Smart has drawn a lot of attention on social media over the past couple of hours, and rightfully so. Even though Saban is an intense winner, he knows when to dial it back.

“Awesome to see how happy Saban is for his former assistant,” one fan tweeted. “When you build relationships it’s bigger than wins and losses. You can be an ultimate competitor and a good person at the same time.”

“Leadership being modeled! Coaches congratulating one another and showing respect,” another fan said.

“In losing a great battle and winning it, you accept it one way or the other, but handle it with class. To high class coaches,” a third fan wrote.

This really was a cool moment between Saban and Smart.

Although this season didn’t end the way Alabama wanted it to, we’d imagine Saban will have his team back in the College Football Playoff next season.