College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Honest Admission

You can count Alabama head coach Nick Saban among the many higher-ups in college football who isn’t exactly eager to see the College Football Playoff expanded.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Saban dismissed the idea that adding more teams would mitigate the number of blowouts in the College Football Playoff. He said that the current College Football Playoff already features the four best teams and can’t see the logic to adding lower-ranked teams.

“If this is the best four teams and they played each other, I don’t see the logic that if we had more teams, they would be better games. I don’t see how that adds up.”

Unfortunately, the overwhelming majority of College Football Playoff games have been blowouts. Only six of the 23 College Football Playoff games have been decided by less than 11 points. This was the second year in a row where the Semifinals were decided by more than two touchdowns.

College football fans don’t seem to believe that Saban is making that argument in good faith though. The majority of fans seem to believe that Saban is against expansion for self-serving reasons:

Why would he want more teams ? He gets a crazy bonus for both semis and Natty. More chances to lose , and recruits would look at other schools to attend if they had a chance of playing in the playoffs. https://t.co/DQtMIWW1BB — Rodney McC…….. (@8_hotrod) January 3, 2022

IMO, right now it's virtual guarantee 2/4 teams will be from SEC. If you expand to 8/12, maybe over a few years recruits won't just look at SEC as the simple path to the National Championship, knowing they can get to the playoffs elsewhere. It changes recruiting potentially. https://t.co/cNKzdk8fII — Matthew Iwanyk (@matthewiwanyk) January 3, 2022

I totally disagree. The more rounds, the more difficult it would be. Teams get hot. https://t.co/76TBEsVf5d — Todd Wills (@wtwills09) January 3, 2022

Everyone will see playoff expansion within their own prism. Alabama’s made the playoffs 7 of 8 years of its existence. Why would they want to play another game or two where they could get tripped up by an inferior opponent? https://t.co/jkJG9jxAdK — Chris Sahm (@ChrisSahm) January 3, 2022

There’s also the undiscussed matter of rankings not necessarily being 100-percent accurate. Just because a team is ranked No. 5 in the nation doesn’t mean they can’t beat the No. 4 or even the No. 1 team.

Lest we forget, Nick Saban’s 1-seeded Crimson Tide lost to a 4-seeded Buckeyes team in the very first CFP. Three years later, his own 4-seeded Crimson Tide beat 1-seeded Clemson and 3-seeded Georgia en route to a second national title in three seasons.

This debate will likely go on for years, but at least we now know firmly where Nick Saban stands.