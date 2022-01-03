The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Honest Admission

Nick Saban speaking at a press conference.SAN JOSE, CA - JANUARY 05: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to the media during the College Football Playoff National Championship Media Day at SAP Center on January 5, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

You can count Alabama head coach Nick Saban among the many higher-ups in college football who isn’t exactly eager to see the College Football Playoff expanded.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Saban dismissed the idea that adding more teams would mitigate the number of blowouts in the College Football Playoff. He said that the current College Football Playoff already features the four best teams and can’t see the logic to adding lower-ranked teams.

“If this is the best four teams and they played each other, I don’t see the logic that if we had more teams, they would be better games. I don’t see how that adds up.”

Unfortunately, the overwhelming majority of College Football Playoff games have been blowouts. Only six of the 23 College Football Playoff games have been decided by less than 11 points. This was the second year in a row where the Semifinals were decided by more than two touchdowns.

College football fans don’t seem to believe that Saban is making that argument in good faith though. The majority of fans seem to believe that Saban is against expansion for self-serving reasons:

There’s also the undiscussed matter of rankings not necessarily being 100-percent accurate. Just because a team is ranked No. 5 in the nation doesn’t mean they can’t beat the No. 4 or even the No. 1 team.

Lest we forget, Nick Saban’s 1-seeded Crimson Tide lost to a 4-seeded Buckeyes team in the very first CFP. Three years later, his own 4-seeded Crimson Tide beat 1-seeded Clemson and 3-seeded Georgia en route to a second national title in three seasons.

This debate will likely go on for years, but at least we now know firmly where Nick Saban stands.

