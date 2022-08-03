College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season.

Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide.

Saban believes the young talent on his roster will have the chance to make some noise this fall.

“I’m excited about the guys we have that our new to our program, new to our team,” Saban said. “And I’m excited about the young players that we had to develop and which one of those guys will actually be able to contribute. You know, we’ve had a lot of freshman play here and contribute to the success of the team. Our upperclassman have really embraced those guys in a positive way and I think that’s a good thing for our program. So, hopefully we’ll have some of those guys emerge.”

On one hand, some fans aren't buying these comments from Saban.

On the other hand, there are plenty of people who think Alabama will be "out for blood" during the 2022 season.

If last season was truly a "rebuilding year" for Alabama, then Saban's squad should win the national title this time around.

Alabama will start the regular season on Sept. 3 against Utah State.