College Football World Reacts To Seeing Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle running with the football for Alabama.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Jaylen Waddle is on the field for tonight’s national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State, but that isn’t necessarily a good thing.

Waddle suffered a fractured ankle on Oct. 24 against Tennessee. At that time it was considered a season-ending injury, but the All-SEC wide receiver made enough progress in his rehab to suit up for the final game of the season.

During the first quarter of the national championship game, Waddle had a 15-yard reception to an extend the opening drive for the Crimson Tide. He showed some serious burst on the play, but he was clearly limping after the play was over.

While the college football world would love to see Waddle on the field, his long-term health has to be the priority here.

ESPN’s Bomani Jones had a blunt message for the star wideout, tweeting “Jaylen Waddle better go to the locker room and hire an agent.”

Emmanuel Acho of FOX Sports had a similar reaction to seeing Waddle limp on the field.

“Now goodbye Jaylen Waddle,” Acho wrote on Twitter. “You’re hurt. We know you’re tough, you got nothing to prove.”

It’s unclear if Alabama will sit Waddle for the rest of the game or allow him to continue playing.

Turning down a chance to play in the national title game has to be tough, but it’d be heartbreaking to see Waddle re-injure his ankle with so much at stake in the future.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.