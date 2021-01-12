College Football World Reacts To Seeing Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle is on the field for tonight’s national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State, but that isn’t necessarily a good thing.

Waddle suffered a fractured ankle on Oct. 24 against Tennessee. At that time it was considered a season-ending injury, but the All-SEC wide receiver made enough progress in his rehab to suit up for the final game of the season.

During the first quarter of the national championship game, Waddle had a 15-yard reception to an extend the opening drive for the Crimson Tide. He showed some serious burst on the play, but he was clearly limping after the play was over.

While the college football world would love to see Waddle on the field, his long-term health has to be the priority here.

ESPN’s Bomani Jones had a blunt message for the star wideout, tweeting “Jaylen Waddle better go to the locker room and hire an agent.”

jaylen waddle better go to the locker room and hire an agent. — bomani (@bomani_jones) January 12, 2021

Emmanuel Acho of FOX Sports had a similar reaction to seeing Waddle limp on the field.

“Now goodbye Jaylen Waddle,” Acho wrote on Twitter. “You’re hurt. We know you’re tough, you got nothing to prove.”

Now goodbye Jaylen Waddle. You’re hurt. We know you’re tough, you got nothing to prove. https://t.co/mev5B2uvTE — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 12, 2021

It’s unclear if Alabama will sit Waddle for the rest of the game or allow him to continue playing.

Turning down a chance to play in the national title game has to be tough, but it’d be heartbreaking to see Waddle re-injure his ankle with so much at stake in the future.