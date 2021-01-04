College Football World Reacts To The Adam Gase News

Adam Gase was the first NFL head coach to be fired once the 2020 season concluded. But it looks like the former New York Jets head coach could be getting a golden parachute in the form of a job with Nick Saban and Alabama.

Gase has been identified as a target to replace Steve Sarkisian as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Sarkisian is set to leave to become the new head coach at Texas.

The potential move honestly wouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It was Saban, after all, who gave Gase his first job in football.

Saban let Gase onto his staff at Michigan State as an undergrad and brought him to LSU in 2000. Gase used his experience under Saban to get his first job in the NFL, and spent the next decade climbing the coaching ranks.

But learning under Saban didn’t turn Gase into Saban by any means. His head coaching stints with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets ended disastrously, with many considering him the worst coach the NFL has seen in decades.

With that knowledge, college football fans are largely laughing at the idea of Alabama hiring Gase. Many are pointing out that the team’s vaunted offense might crumble with Gase calling plays.

I would love for Alabama to not be ranked for 2/3 years because they hired Adam Gase. Can’t wait for a 5 star blue chip WR to run 4 yard out https://t.co/lSIVVYn2wx — Ethan Zombek (@eszombek) January 4, 2021

So the question becomes, can Adam Gase ruin Alabama? 😂 https://t.co/4h5Uid1ctW — Mike Allen (@sportsguy0007) January 4, 2021

So help me God if Adam Gase ends up as the OC at Alabama. I don’t know what I’ll do yet, but it’ll be rash. — Erich Sternkopf (@ErichSternkopf) January 4, 2021

Working under Saban has been a pretty good way to revitalize a coaching career.

Sarkisian, Lane Kiffin, Mike Locksley and Butch Jones are just a few of the coaches who have gotten head coaching jobs after working under Saban following lackluster stints elsewhere.

Can Adam Gase restore his coaching reputation at Alabama if he gets the job?